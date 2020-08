Neil Magny: ‘I want a Top 10 fighter’ | UFC Vegas 8 Post-Fight

Hear everything welterweight Neil Magny had to say after defeating former champion Robbie Lawler at UFC Vegas 8 on Saturday. Magny extended his winning streak to three-consecutive fights with a dominating win over Lawler in the fight card’s co-main event. With the win over Lawler, Magny wants to fight a top 10 opponent in his next outing.

