Neal Anderson staying focused on Unified MMA 37 as he racks up the wins

While he wasn’t quite as busy as he had hoped to be in 2018, lightweight Neal Anderson can’t complain with how his year turned out.

In three bouts in 2018, Anderson was able to pick up three wins, and raise his overall winning streak to five in a row.

“I wanted to fight four times, but we had an event cancelled, so with the rescheduling I was only able to have three,” Anderson told MMAWeekly.com. “I won all three times, so I think it went about as good as it could have gone. I’m pretty satisfied with that.”

One thing that has helped Anderson through his winning streak is not working himself too hard between fights, as he will typically slow things down until he is a few weeks out from a fight.

“In between fight camps, I don’t want to break my body down, so maybe I go from training from six nights a week to three times a week with a focus on technique and learning new things,” said Anderson. “Eight weeks before a fight is basically when my camp begins and I focus on getting better at what I’m good at and what I think I’ll use in the fight.”

On Friday in Enoch, Alberta, Canada, Anderson (9-3) will look to add to his winning streak when he faces Craig Shintani (8-2) in a main card 150-pound bout at Unified MMA 37.

“Curtis (Demarce) was a step up in my last fight and Craig is another step up,” Anderson said. “I think he’s similar to Curtis, but is a better version of him.

“The last fight was a confidence booster because it proved that not only could I compete with (fighters like Demarce), but that I could beat them. I respect my opponent’s skills and I know he’s a good fighter, but at the same time I’m starting to believe in my own skills a little more. I just want to be confident, go out there and fight to the best of my ability and get the win.”

Should he continue his winning ways, 2019 could be a big year for Anderson, but he’s not letting it take away from his focus, which is solely on Shintani and their May 24 fight.

“I always take it one fight at a time,” said Anderson. “In the past on this winning streak, I’ve never looked past any of these opponents. I’m always 100-percent focused on my next fight.

“I don’t really have a road map. Just keep winning and keep opening doors, and I’ll deal with that when I get there. But for right now I’m focused on the fight on May 24.”