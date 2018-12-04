Neal Anderson Looking Forward to the Step Up in Competition at Unified MMA 35

Though he hasn’t been as busy as he would have initially hoped, lightweight Neal Anderson still feels like 2018 has been a very prosperous year.

For the third straight year, Anderson has gone undefeated, adding to a winning streak that currently stands at four in a row with the victories he’s picked up in 2018.

“I went two for two so far with my fights,” Anderson told MMAWeekly.com. “I’m hoping to go three for three. At the start of the year I wanted to fight a lot, but with the scheduling of the shows I’ve only got to fight three times, but as long as I win all three I’ll be satisfied.”

What has helped Anderson go on his current winning streak is his maturation and the realization that he needs to make a more earnest effort when it comes to his MMA career.

“In the past I took it seriously, but I was a little younger but I was maybe not as focused as I am now,” said Anderson. “I’m 31 now, so I feel like I’ve matured and I’m focusing more on what I’m doing right now, and that’s being successful in MMA.

“I’m more focused on actually going to training. I think staying in training makes the difference. You put in the work and you see the positive results. Committing to training consistently has me on a four-fight winning streak right now.”

On December 7 in Enoch, Alberta, Canada, Anderson (8-3) will look to keep his winning streak going against veteran Curtis Demarce (18-13) in a 155-pound main card bout at Unified MMA 35.

“He’s a tough guy for sure,” Anderson said of Demarce. “No disrespect to my past opponents, but I feel he’s a step up in competition. He has like 31 fights and anybody that has 31 fights is going to be tough.

“I don’t watch too much of his fights and think of what he’s going to do, because you never know, he might have a whole different game plan. The one thing I can 100 percent prepare for is what I’m going to do. I’ll keep what he’s going to do in the back of my mind, but we’re just focused on what I’m going to do, and that’s the most important thing.”

Should Anderson pick up a win over a well-respected veteran like Demarce it could not only cap off another great year for him, but also set up for a potentially even better 2019.

“Everyone here in Canada knows who Curtis is, so it will definitely put my name on the map and help me moving forward,” said Anderson.

“I’m not planning anything past this fight. This is going to be the toughest fight I’ve ever had. I’m not looking past Curtis. Once I beat him I’ll start thinking about (what’s next), but right now I’m just focused on December 7.”