HOT OFF THE WIRE
Fedor Emelianenko shakes with Chael Sonnen at Bellator 208

hot-sauce-featuredFedor: Sorry I Beat You Down Chael, Here’s My Track Suit

Dana White UFC 229 post-fight

hot-sauce-featuredNBA Commissioner Has Advice for Dana White Dealing with Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Grandy Twins - The Future

hot-sauce-featuredVIDEO: Remember the Grandy Twins… They’re the Next Generation of Combat Sports

Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor

hot-sauce-featuredRonda Rousey on Conor vs. Khabib: ‘There’s Too Much Preferential Treatment to High Profile Fighters’

NBA Commissioner Has Advice for Dana White Dealing with Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

October 14, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver thanks his lucky stars that he’s not having to deal with the UFC 229 post-fight brawl with which UFC President Dana White is charged.

He admitted, however, that it is something that the UFC “has just got to deal with… there’s no place for that in sports.”

There had been a longtime feud between Conor McGregor and his camp with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his camp leading into their UFC 229 headlining bout. All the tension boiled over when Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round and then launched himself over the Octagon fence to attack McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis. 

That erupted a brawl that took place partially on the outside of the Octagon, but also saw several individuals scale the Octagon to continue the fight inside the cage. 

It was a black eye for an otherwise blockbuster event for the UFC. But Silver seems to think White will find a way to manage the turmoil.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey on Conor vs. Khabib: ‘There’s Too Much Preferential Treatment to High Profile Fighters’

“Dana’s been doing this a lot longer than I have, so I have complete confidence in him,” Silver continued in a conversation with TMZ Sports. “The only thing I’d say to Dana is you’ve got to look at the longterm health of your league. Don’t make a short term decision.”

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA