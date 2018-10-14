NBA Commissioner Has Advice for Dana White Dealing with Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver thanks his lucky stars that he’s not having to deal with the UFC 229 post-fight brawl with which UFC President Dana White is charged.

He admitted, however, that it is something that the UFC “has just got to deal with… there’s no place for that in sports.”

There had been a longtime feud between Conor McGregor and his camp with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his camp leading into their UFC 229 headlining bout. All the tension boiled over when Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round and then launched himself over the Octagon fence to attack McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis.

That erupted a brawl that took place partially on the outside of the Octagon, but also saw several individuals scale the Octagon to continue the fight inside the cage.

It was a black eye for an otherwise blockbuster event for the UFC. But Silver seems to think White will find a way to manage the turmoil.

“Dana’s been doing this a lot longer than I have, so I have complete confidence in him,” Silver continued in a conversation with TMZ Sports. “The only thing I’d say to Dana is you’ve got to look at the longterm health of your league. Don’t make a short term decision.”