Nate Smith has no doubts he’ll beat Bill Kamery at Elite Fight League 3

Following a lengthy amateur career in which had around 20 fights, flyweight up and comer Nate Smith has had a very good start off to his pro career, winning all three of his fights so far.

For Smith gaining a vast amount of experience in the amateur ranks is a big reason why he’s been able to start off his pro career in such strong fashion.

“It was a ton of fights, a ton,” Smith told MMAWeekly.com. “It was more of a confidence thing and actually buying in to the MMA world and giving it my all and not just giving 90 percent or 99 percent.

“It was really putting the puzzle pieces together enough to the point to where there’s no holes, and make mistakes as an amateur, and continue to try to improve them. By even turning pro I’ve still got more things to learn, but there’s zero holes in my game because of (my extensive amateur career).”

As Smith states, while he was able to figure out a lot during his days as an amateur, his learning is far from finished, and he continues to evolve every time out.

“Honestly every fight I am not the same,” said Smith. “I’m always consistently learning new things. I’m consistently improving. And I am consistently trying to dominate my guy or beat him at the game of chess in the middle of a fight. Whip the guy physically, mentally and even emotionally.

“Every fight it’s a new me; it’s a new Nate Smith. It’s a new look. I wouldn’t say it’s me trying to find a style or anything, but it’s more growth, honestly.”

This Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska, Smith (3-0) will look to remain undefeated when he faces Bill Kamery (14-7) in a main card 125-pound at Elite Fight League 3.

“He is a very tough opponent,” said Smith of Kamery. “There’s no doubt about it. He’s a very veteran opponent. This guy is not afraid of anything. But the downfall for him is the fact that he’s agreed to fight me, and I’ve yet to reach my prime.

“I feel I’m going to win 100 percent without a doubt. I’ve got the tools to beat Bill. I have the movement, I have the speed, I have the strength, and just like a veteran I have the experience to go out there and defeat him.”

Having already done a lot of development over the past couple years, Smith has his sights on the next level and making his mark on the biggest stage of MMA.

“I’m excited,” said Smith. “I’m ready to go to work. This is what I do for me and my daughter. This is what I like.

“The ultimate goal is to make into the UFC and start making waves, start making change, and start making history if possible. I wouldn’t put it on a timeframe, because honestly I’ll take it fight by fight, one fight at a time, one step at a time.”