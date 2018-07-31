Nate Landwehr Got the Job Done, Returned from Russia with M-1 Championship Gold

Following his M-1 Global debut last September, featherweight Nate Landwehr knew he had an opportunity to do something special in the promotion.

After picking up wins in his first two bouts with the promotion, Landwehr was given his shot to make that something happen when he faced Khamzat Dalgiev for the M-1 featherweight title on July 21. Landwehr lived up to his promise and picked up a second round TKO and secured his first major MMA championship in the process.

“I did what I do,” Landwehr told MMAWeekly.com. “I got the job done. I went into enemy territory and took (Dalgiev’s) belt. I thought it was going to be a great war, but it turns out he was just a dirty fighter. I still TKO’d him and put him unconscious.

“I’m going in there to do what I do. Five rounds is a long time, so I let him just get tired and then finish him. I could tell he was fading, and I caught him and finished him with some punches.”

For Landwehr winning the M-1 championship was both something he can feel accomplishment about; conversely it’s just another step forward in his career.

“It’s a big deal, and at the same time we’re going to keep moving forward and keep beating people,” said Landwehr. “I’ll keep rising and defend that belt as soon as I can. The belt is only as good as the meaning. The meaning is that M-1 is a top promotion, so I’m a champion in one of the top promotions in the world.

“I knew going into it that it was going to happen, but it’s just surreal right now. I knew it was going to happen and it happened.”

Coming out of the July 21 fight healthy, Landwehr is excited to get back to fighting as quickly as possible and continue his rise through the featherweight ranks.

“I want to get right back in there and defend it immediately,” Landwehr said. “As soon as we can get a good opponent, I’m ready.”