Nate Jennerman to ‘Take Care of Business’ in LFA 47 Title Bout and Jump to the UFC

Though he’s been fighting professionally for five years and is approaching 20 bouts, featherweight Nate Jennerman feels like it’s only been of late that he’s become capable of fighting at his full potential.

While he’s grown and evolved naturally over the years, there is one thing that created the spark of his most recent step forward.

“After my loss to Bobby Moffett (in August of 2017) I really switched things up with my fight camp,” Jennerman told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve changed some mentality aspects. I’ve just been on a roll since. Losing that fight has motivated me to come back and be a better me.

“That loss really pushed me to become not only a better fighter, but a better person as well. I’ve been able to push that into the cage and have become way better at everything I’m doing.”

Jennerman feels his latest growth outshines all the progress he had made the entirety of his career up to this point.

“When I look at the fighter I was just a year ago, I’m blown away by the improvements I’ve made in one year,” said Jennerman. “Compared to the improvements I made over five years, it is incredible. The biggest improvement I’ve made has been in this last year.”

This Friday in Dallas, Texas, Jennerman (12-3) will look to add a championship to his recent accomplishments when he faces Damon Jackson (15-2-1) for the 145-pound in the LFA 47 main event.

“Damon comes in a very experienced and very tough veteran,” Jennerman said. “He’s a UFC vet and has only lost once outside the UFC, so he’s a very game opponent. You have to respect his skillset. He’s a finisher. I’m also a finisher. So for the fans, this is a very exciting match-up.

“We both finish fights, but unfortunately for Damon, I’m going to get the finish this time around and take care of business. His aggressiveness can create openings for me to get my finish.”

With his experience in tow, a title could be just the feather Jennerman needs to have in his cap to finally make his move to the top tier of MMA.

“I’m hoping it happens this year,” said Jennerman. “If I could get signed after this fight, I’d like to have two UFC fights this year.

“I know the UFC is coming to Milwaukee in December, and that’s only an hour outside my hometown. I wouldn’t want to wait until December to fight again, but if that’s what it is, that’s what it is. This is my sixth fight in a span of a year, so I like to stay active and ready to go.”