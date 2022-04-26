Nate Diaz will fight anyone except Conor McGregor ‘he sucks’

Nate Diaz wants to fight again but not if it means he has to complete the trilogy with Conor McGregor.

Late Monday night Diaz took to Twitter to blast the UFC for not giving him a fight, a common thread amongst former McGregor opponents. Dustin Poirier has also been begging for a fight, and ironically both men are potential next opponents for the former two-division champion.

I been trying to fight everybody and no go what’s the hold up ufc 😡👊🏼 ?

I’m not fighting Conor he sucks.

I’ll fight some one quit slow rolling me please

The polite callout of the UFC matchmakers isn’t the first one that Diaz has given.

On April 20 Diaz called out the UFC for their 4/20 NFT’s writing, “It’s s*** like this why I need to get the f*** out of the sorry a** UFC. Didn’t you guys suspend nick for 5 years and fine me hella money for a vape pen?! Now you’re reaping the benefits. I hope nobody buys this bulls***.”

On March 26, Diaz tweeted asking for his release.

I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc@danawhite@hunter I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got s*** to do.” He followed that tweet up with another writing, “Mother f***ers be crying cause they get dropped from the ufc I can’t pay out this b****.”

It’s unclear why they are sitting Diaz and Poirier but one could assume it’s for McGregor, especially after Diaz’s latest tweet. There’s no definite timetable for McGregor’s return though it seems Summer is the goal.