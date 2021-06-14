Nate Diaz wants to fight again in three or four months

Nate Diaz lost to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 on Saturday, but made it dramatic in the final round. With UFC 263 behind him, Diaz want to fight again in there or four months.

The Ultimate Fighter Season 5 winner would have liked to be back in action sooner but received a cut during the fight with the no. 3 ranked welterweight contender that’s going to need time to heal.

“I want to fight in three or four months. I’m ready to hop back in there,” Diaz said during the UFC 263 Post-fight Press Conference. “If I was unscathed I would be back in there next week.”

While Diaz wants to remain active, he didn’t have any specific opponent in mind to face in his next fight.

UFC 262 highlights & recap: Leon Edwards routs Nate Diaz

“I don’t have nobody in mind. I’m going to go back home and look at what’s poppin with what and who’s doing what. Whoever wants to fight, let it be known. And if it makes sense for both parties, let’s dance,” he said.

Diaz is on a two fight skid and has been largely inactive in recent years. He’s fought three times since 2016.

Nate and Nick Diaz smoke a blunt at UFC 263 Post-fight Press Conference | Video