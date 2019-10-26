HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz - UFC 241

featuredNate Diaz wants his name cleared or he won’t fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244

Nate Diaz at UFC 241

featuredNate Diaz claims he’s dropping out of UFC 244 due to potential doping violation

Conor McGregor weigh-ins tongue out

featuredConor McGregor reveals UFC return for January, slams Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jon Jones UFC 235 workout scrum

featuredJon Jones doesn’t see much that interests him at light heavyweight, calls for UFC super fight

Nate Diaz wants his name cleared or he won’t fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244

October 25, 2019
NoNo Comments

In a bazaar 24 hours, the UFC 244 main event between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal has been turned on its head. 

Diaz tweeted on Thursday that he was out of the fight because of an adverse drug test result that indicated “elevated levels,” though he failed to identify the substance. He went on to say that unnamed individuals had told him to remain quiet about the issue. He declined to do so because he insists he’s a clean fighter and doesn’t want to be accused of cheating.

“I’m not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements,” Diaz wrote. “I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat.

“So until UFC, USADA or whoever is f—ing with me fixes it, I won’t be competing.

“I’m not gonna play their game and try and hide it or keep quiet, as they suggested. I’m not gonna have my name tainted as a cheater like these other motherf—ers who keep quiet until after the fight just so that they can get paid.”

A few hours later, ESPN reported that Diaz had not been provisionally suspended or removed from the fight.

Now, however, Diaz insists he won’t fight unless his name is cleared first.

“Clear my name or I ain’t doin’ s–t,” Diaz wrote on Friday.

Just what qualifies as clear is also a mystery.

Unidentified sources told ESPN that Diaz tested positive for trace amounts of a prohibited selective androgen receptor module (SARM). That could potentially indicate the result was caused by a tainted supplement, but neither UFC nor USADA officials had yet to comment as of late Friday afternoon.

For now, the fight remains in limbo, while details of the drug test result get sorted.

Do you think Diaz and Masvidal will be in the cage, fighting at UFC 244 next week?

https://twitter.com/NateDiaz209/status/1187874028108709888?s=20

TRENDING > Report: Nate Diaz not yet officially ruled out of UFC 244 main event

UFC 244 first face-off: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA