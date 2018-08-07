Nate Diaz Walked Out on a Presser and Threatened Not to Fight at UFC 230; So Now What?

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 6, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

It was a wild 24 hours for the UFC with returning fan favorite Nate Diaz last Friday. 

The UFC held a 25th Anniversary Press Conference on the day of the UFC 227 weigh-ins in Los Angeles. The press conference featured numerous fighters that would be competing on upcoming fight cards. 

One of the featured announcements was Diaz’s return from a two-year hiatus to meet lightweight contender Dustin Poirier at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 in New York. 

Things started off on the wrong foot with Diaz showing up late to the press conference. He then exited early, as well, when the UFC ended the presser with the announcement that Conor McGregor would return to challenge lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

After exiting the press conference, Diaz tweeted, “I’m not fighting on that show f-k the UFC.”

He then went on a rant that was caught on camera by a TMZ Sports videographer. Diaz explained a bit more about why he was so upset with the UFC and company president Dana White and threatened to possibly pull out of the fight with Poirier.

Where this whole thing stands is anyone’s best guess. Even White, when asked the UFC 227 Post-Fight Press Conference, had no idea if things with Diaz were “good” or not.

Dana White: ‘You Tell Me if Everything is Alright with Nate Diaz’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

               

