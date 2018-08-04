Nate Diaz Walked Out of UFC Press Conference as Conor McGregor Fight Announced

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Nate Diaz didn’t seem impressed with the announcement of the Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight, as he walked out during the promo at the UFC 25th Anniversary press conference on Friday in Los Angeles.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz Lashes Out at UFC After Press Conference: ‘F— the UFC. If I Feel Like It, I’ll Fight’

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 4 for full UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The first fight is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.