Should Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier Headline UFC 230? Poirier Thinks So… With an Upgrade

September 25, 2018
NoNo Comments

Though UFC 230 is little more than a month away, it is still without a headliner. 

The UFC’s annual trip to Madison Square Garden is typically one of its biggest events of the year, but as it stands, the fight card’s biggest draw is likely the lightweight bout between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier. Poirier would like to keep it that way, albeit with a slight alteration.

He wants the UFC to instate a 165-pound division and make his bout with Diaz the weight class’ first championship fight.

“I hear UFC is searching for a main event when they have one already,” Poirier wrote on Twitter. “It’s me vs. Nate. 165-pound title. A main event for the people. Stop searching, Dana. We got this. Let’s go.”

The UFC typically headlines all of its pay-per-view events with at least one title fight. While upgrading Diaz vs. Poirier to a championship bout would help solve the issue of a headlining bout at Madison Square Garden, UFC president Dana White has steadfastly shot down any new divisions in the promotion’s immediate future, particularly in the men’s divisions.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Comments on Nate Diaz vs Dustin Poirier UFC 230 Bout

Though UFC 230 doesn’t have a headliner yet, in addition to Diaz vs. Poirier, it also features marquee bouts like Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. David Branch and Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman. There are currently 11 bouts confirmed, so there are likely only one or two more additions forthcoming.

Not too long after Poirier unleashed his idea, Diaz added to the conversation, trying to drum up further support for the idea of a 165-pound title fight.

               

