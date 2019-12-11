Nate Diaz unleashes behind-the-scenes footage with Nick Diaz Army from UFC 244 fight week

(Courtesy of Nate Diaz)

The ever elusive Nate Diaz on Tuesday unleashed some behind-the-scenes footage from UFC 244, as he and brother Nick traveled around New York ahead of his fight with Jorge Masvidal.

TRENDING > WARNING: NSFW images of Alistair Overeem’s shredded lip

The UFC 245 fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.