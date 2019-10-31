Nate Diaz UFC 244 open workout scrum interview

Hear everything Nate Diaz had to say at the UFC 244 open workout scrum ahead of his main event bout opposite Jorge Masvidal. The two will battle for the BMF belt on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.