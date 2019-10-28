Nate Diaz UFC 244 media call: ‘Most of the guys I’ve fought are on steroids!’

As expected, Nate Diaz was in a fiery mood on his UFC 244 media conference call ahead of his BMF showdown with Jorge Masvidal.

Diaz nearly withdrew from the fight about a week out because of an adverse finding on a drug test. He went into detail about the situation on the conference call, including stating how he feels that the UFC is not behind him or his brother, Nick Diaz, in their fight careers.

Diaz also, of course, discussed the fight with Masvidal and his respect for his opponent heading into their UFC 244 headlining bout on Nov. 2, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.