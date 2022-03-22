Nate Diaz tweets support for Jorge Masvidal following Colby Covington encounter

The details about what exactly went down between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington in Miami on Monday night are still not clear. But that isn’t stopping people from the MMA community and beyond from taking sides.

And it looks like Nate Diaz might be team Masvidal.

Ur a big ol pusssy — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 22, 2022

Some things we do know is Covington was out having drinks with the Nelk Boys in Miami and Masvidal claims to have fought him, maybe even knocking out one of his teeth.

Colby Covington surrounded by police at Miami restaurant after Jorge Masvidal altercation | Video

Bob Menery, who was with Covington tweeted to Masvidal telling him how “disappointed” he was with his actions.

Diaz interjected with thoughts of his own.

“Ur a big ol pusssy,” Diaz tweeted. At press time his comment garnered nearly 5.5 thousand likes.

So far Covington hasn’t commented about the fight.

Diaz and Masvidal have history. The pair fought for the BMF title in New York City, with Masvidal winning via a doctor’s stoppage.