Nate Diaz tweets support for Jorge Masvidal following Colby Covington encounter

The details about what exactly went down between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington in Miami on Monday night are still not clear. But that isn’t stopping people from the MMA community and beyond from taking sides.
And it looks like Nate Diaz might be team Masvidal.
Colby Covington surrounded by police at Miami restaurant after Jorge Masvidal altercation | Video
Bob Menery, who was with Covington tweeted to Masvidal telling him how “disappointed” he was with his actions.
Diaz interjected with thoughts of his own.
“Ur a big ol pusssy,” Diaz tweeted. At press time his comment garnered nearly 5.5 thousand likes.
So far Covington hasn’t commented about the fight.
Diaz and Masvidal have history. The pair fought for the BMF title in New York City, with Masvidal winning via a doctor’s stoppage.