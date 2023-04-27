Nate Diaz turns himself in to New Orleans Police Department

Nate Diaz on Thursday voluntarily turned himself in to the New Orleans Police Department. The move comes after the New Orleans PD issued an arrest warrant stemming from a recent street fight that Diaz was involved in.

“Nate voluntarily turned himself into the New Orleans Police Department this morning at approximately 7:10AM CT,” Diaz’s representative, Zach Rosenfield, said in a statement to MMAWeekly.com.

“We continue to look forward to presenting all the evidence and videos that show Nate was acting in self-defense.”

Diaz was recently in New Orleans to support a teammate at the Misfits & DAZN: X Series 6 boxing event. Following the event, Diaz got into a street fight with a Logan Paul stunt double named Rodney Petersen.

Logan Paul’s brother, Jake Paul, and Diaz are slated to box on Aug. 5 in Dallas, Texas. It would be Diaz’s first professional bout since he exited the UFC.

Video of the incident with Petersen, in which Diaz can be seen choking him out and leaving him unconscious in the street, quickly went viral. That led authorities to issue an arrest warrant for Nate Diaz earlier this week.

Nate Diaz’s attorney cited self defense following arrest warrant

The initial video shows Petersen approaching Diaz with his hands up. The video quickly gets confusing as other people nearby are shown engaging with each other before Petersen appears to go unconscious as Diaz lowers him to the ground and walks away.

Following news of the arrest warrant, Diaz’s team issued a statement espousing his innocence, citing self defense.

“Nate’s attorney, Walter Becker, can confirm that Nate has received word of the arrest warrant and Becker has been in contact with court authorities in New Orleans,” read the initial statement sent to MMAWeekly.com on Tuesday.

“Nate’s attorney looks forward to presenting all of the facts about this incident to the District Attorney, which clearly demonstrate that a trained fighter named Rodney Petersen aggressively pursued Nate with the intention of engaging him and once doing so, Nate acted entirely in self-defense.”

There have been no further updates regarding a possible delay of the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz bout. The 185-pound boxing bout is currently set to headline an event on Saturday, Aug. 5, at The American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Another video of Nate Diaz vs. Rodney Petersen (Logan Paul stunt double) street fight

