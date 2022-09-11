Nate Diaz trashes Khamzat Chimaev in post-fight interview

Nate Diaz was scheduled to face the undefeated No. 3 ranked welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC 279 main event at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. After Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds at the official weigh-in, the fight card was reshuffled leaving Diaz facing former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson instead.

Diaz defeated Ferguson via guillotine choke in the fourth round of the UFC 279 main event and trashed Chimaev in his post-fight interview with commentator Joe Rogan.

“I was like, this is such a bitch-ass rookie,” Diaz said about Chimaev missing weight. “I ain’t worried about no bitch-ass rookie.”

(Video Courtesy of UFC)