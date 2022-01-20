Nate Diaz tells the UFC to ‘quit slowing down the real fight game’

Nate Diaz has been trying to book a fight against former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, and on Wednesday he told the UFC that “it’s time.”

Diaz took to Twitter to deliver his message to the fight promotion telling them to “quit clawing down the real fight game,” along with a photos of he and Poirier facing off during a UFC 230 press conference in 2018.

“@ufc stop playing wit me consider this my signature to fight this f*cker I been trying to fight for a minute quit slowing down the real fight game it’s time,” wrote Diaz.

The two were booked to fight at UFC 230 in November 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York, but an injury forced Poirier to withdraw from the bout.

Both fighters have been lobbying for the match for months. Earlier this month, Poirier said in an interview that the UFC contacted him about fighting Diaz on short notice.

“Something that got the flame going is a couple of days ago, I got a phone call,” Poirier said during an interview with Teddy Atlas. “I can’t talk about it yet, but it’s a very short-notice thing and something I hate to do is stack things against myself and take a fight on short notice.”

“I don’t owe these guys nothing, it is Nate Diaz,” he later revealed in the interview.

Diaz’ next bout will be the final fight on his current UFC contract.