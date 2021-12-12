Nate Diaz takes shot at Conor McGregor for losses to Dustin Poirier

It didn’t take Nate Diaz long after Charles Oliveira’s submission win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 on Saturday to turn it into an attack on Conor McGregor.

Diaz took to social media mocking McGregor for his losses to Poirier. “How Conor let Dp fuck him up hella times he sucks,” posted Diaz.

How Conor let Dp fuck him up hella times he sucks 🤦‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 12, 2021

Minutes later, Diaz seemed to take a shot at Poirier as well. “These guys don’t get any better,” Diaz wrote.