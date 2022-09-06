HOT OFF THE WIRE

Nate Diaz still thinks Conor McGregor trilogy could happen

September 6, 2022
Fans have been calling for a third fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz since McGregor won their second via a close decision.

That fight, for many reasons, just hasn’t happened yet. But Diaz is confident it will.

“The timing’s not on right now,” Diaz told Inside Fighting. “We’ll worry about that later. It’s for sure going to happen at some point. … Yeah, at some point. He needs to get back on what he’s got to do, whatever that is. It’s like, when we match up, we’re going to match up. But we ain’t going nowhere.”

Up next for Diaz is Khamzat Chimaev, a headlining fight UFC 279, which will be the last fight on his UFC contract. Ans Diaz believes the match-up was a direct slight from the UFC and his answer was to accept the fight and create a promotion of his own.

“This fight right here that I’ve got coming up is brought to you by Real Fight Inc,” Diaz said. “The UFC is obviously pushing their fighter on me – not with me, but against me. So this is the first real fight event that we’ve got is right now, right here.”

Only time will tell what Diaz’s UFC future will look like after Saturday but a lot of it rides on the performance he’ll deliver against the unbeaten Chimaev.

