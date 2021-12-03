Nate Diaz says he’s not fighting ‘rookie’ Khamzat Chimaev

Nate Diaz has one fight left on his UFC contract and is looking to book a fight, but he doesn’t want to be disrespected by being offered ‘rookie’ Khamzat Chimaev.

Diaz thinks Chimaev doesn’t deserve a fight with him and needs to defeat someone ranked in the top five before becoming a blip on Diaz’ radar.

“I’m trying to fight somebody in the UFC ASAP, but nobody wants to fight. I’ve been trying to get busy for a minute,” Diaz said.

“Anybody in the top 10 I’ve been trying to fight, and in any weight division. Whoever want it, but they all want to keep their mouth shut because they’re all scared,” Diaz said when asked who’s on his list of potential opponents.

UFC matchmakers would like to book a bout between Diaz and No. 11 ranked Chimaev, but Diaz quickly shot down that matchup.

“They’re coming at me with him, and I’m like, hold on. Don’t disrespect me like that and try to offer me a fight with a rookie,” Diaz said. “You’ve got four fights in the UFC. Don’t even talk my name.”

“There are levels to this, and I don’t even want to hear his name.”

