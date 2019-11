Nate Diaz says ‘F-You’ to the UFC (UFC 244 post-fight video)

At the UFC 244 post-fight press conference after his fight with Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz aired his grievances with the UFC and declared he wants a rematch with Masvidal.

