Nate Diaz rips on UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘He was spooked for his life’

June 3, 2019
NoNo Comments

Nate Diaz is set to return to the Octagon this summer, but before that happens, he took time to recall an encounter with current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, where he slapped Khabib. Diaz said that Khabib was “spooked for his life” when it happened.

Diaz and Nurmagomedov crossed paths at a World Series of Fighting event, started arguing and things got out of control. Diaz apparently slapped Nurmagomedov and the two men’s entourages went at each and had to be separated by security. 

Diaz, during an interview with ESPN, recounted the incident, claiming that Nurmagomedov was looking to try and drum up a fight with him at the time, but now he’s shying away from another Stockton Slap.

“The reason he got slapped was because he was not humble and not this nice guy. He was sitting there with his friends, trying to get a fight with me,” Diaz recounted.

“He could have fought me, but (now) he’s playing big dog.”

Diaz is slated to face Anthony Pettis on Aug. 17 at UFC 241 in Anaheim, Calif. Nurmagomedov is expected to unify his lightweight title with the interim belt of Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 on Sept. 7 in Abu Dhabi.

Nate Diaz tells the story of slapping UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov

