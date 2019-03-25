Nate Diaz rips Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Dustin Poirier

Nate Diaz hasn’t fought in more than two and a half years, but it appears he may be getting the itch… or maybe he was just feeling a little feisty.

Diaz has twice fought McGregor, handing the Irishman his first defeat in the Octagon. He lost the second fight via a controversial decision in August of 2016 and hasn’t set foot in the Octagon again since.

The decision may not have gone his way, but Diaz fired a shot at McGregor on Instagram on Monday, saying, “Conor already got his ass beat twice,” before ripping on Poirier.

Diaz appears to be motivated by a shot at Nurmagomedov, who is currently the UFC lightweight champion, but sidelined because of his instigation of a post-fight brawl with McGregor’s team at UFC 229 in October of 2018.

“Khabib is hiding scared cause I slapped the s–t out of him,” said Diaz.

Though Diaz is great at the callout and posted a video with his comments on Instagram, he is unlikely to get the Khabib fight any time soon.

Not only is Khabib sidelined – he intends to sit out until October – but Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier are going to fight at UFC 236 on April 13 in Atlanta, Ga. That fight is going to be for the interim UFC lightweight championship with the winner promised to be first in line for Khabib when he returns to the Octagon.

There’s that AND Diaz hasn’t exactly racked up a title-shot-worthy resume over his last few lightweight trips to the cage.

Diaz (19-11) is 2-3 in his last 5 lightweight bouts, which includes a loss to Benson Henderson in December of 2012. Henderson held the UFC title at the time, but is now fighting under the Bellator banner.

In fact, Diaz hasn’t even fought at 155 pounds since he defeated Michael Johnson on Dec. 19, 2015. Not exactly the type of ramp up that should earn him a shot at Khabib, who isn’t merely the champion, but is also undefeated at 27-0 and has been wrecking nearly everyone the UFC has thrown his way.

Still, that didn’t stop Diaz from throwing it out there…

