Nate Diaz returns to face Leon Edwards; Conor McGregor chimes in

March 31, 2021
NoNo Comments

Nate Diaz will return to the Octagon on May 15 in the UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler co-main event at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Diaz (20-12) will face No. 3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards (18-3-1) in a five-round fight. It will be the first time in the promotion’s history that a non-title co-main event bout will be five rounds.

ESPN broke the news on Tuesday evening and Diaz quickly confirmed that he’ll be facing Edwards at UFC 262 via Twitter.

Conor McGregor weighs in on Nate Diaz returning to the UFC

On Wednesday, Diaz rival Conor McGregor reacted the news of his former foe returning on social media.

“Isn’t that crazy! Who’s the real bad motherf—er anyway? Went up two weight divisions on a week’s notice to fight him for that fight. No hesitation. Straight onto my jet. In thru the side door. Surprise, surprise,” McGregor tweeted.

And of course, it didn’t take Diaz long to respond to McGregor’s comments.

“Who went up two weight classes in half a day notice no hesitation and not promotion about it just did it cause I ain’t no bitch how’s that Conor,” tweeted Diaz. “Whatever u think u did already been done by a real G.”

A fight for the lightweight title vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler headlines the UFC 262 fight card.

