Nate Diaz Returns to Face Dustin Poirier at UFC 230 In New York

August 3, 2018
Nate Diaz is expected to finally make his return to action at UFC 230 where he will face Dustin Poirier in a lightweight showdown on Nov. 3 in New York.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news on Thursday following an initial report from the L.A. Times.

Diaz has been teasing his return for several months but he quickly shot down rumors about a potential matchup against Georges St-Pierre in August after UFC president Dana White revealed he was trying to put the fight together.

Now it appears Diaz has found an opponent that will get him back into the Octagon for the first time in more than two years following his last fight against Conor McGregor in 2016.

As for Poirier, the rising lightweight contender is fresh off a second round TKO against Eddie Alvarez at UFC on FOX 30, which marked his third win in a row over a former champion.

Poirier had previously dispatched former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and World Series of Fighting champion Justin Gaethje. Now the Louisiana native will step into one of the biggest fights of his career as he is expected to face off with Diaz in November.

While the UFC has not made the fight official, Diaz vs. Poirier is expected to serve as the co-main event for the card taking place inside Madison Square Garden in New York. As of now, the UFC has made no announcement regarding the main event for the show.

 

               

