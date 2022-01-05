Nate Diaz responds to Dustin Poirier saying that they’re fighting: ‘UFC don’t want it’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 5, 2022
Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier said that he has accepted a short-notice fight against Nate Diaz on an upcoming UFC fight card.

“Something that got the flame going is a couple of days ago, I got a phone call,” Poirier said during an interview with Teddy Atlas. “I can’t talk about it yet, but it’s a very short-notice thing and something I hate to do is stack things against myself and take a fight on short notice.”

Poirier didn’t give a date or location for the bout, but said that he’s waiting on Diaz for the fight to be finalized.

“I don’t owe these guys nothing, it is Nate Diaz – I’m not going to say what card, or a date or whatever, but he got on Twitter talking and everybody is a tough guy on the internet,” he said. “He said something like ‘let’s do it’, and I said ‘okay, I’ll fight you this month’, I don’t know if you saw this – now we’re waiting on him!”

Diaz responded to Poirier’s statements via social media and said that the fight promotion is no longer interested in the match-up.

“I just talked to the ufc I said wassup with the Dp fight I wanna fight asap but they said dustin sucks and they don’t want it sorry Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho let’s do this,” Diaz wrote. “Ps Olivera you suck too.”

Poirier is coming off a loss to champion Charles Oliveira. Diaz is coming off back-to-back losses. His next fight will be the final bout on his current UFC contract.

