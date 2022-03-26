HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 63 bonuses: Curtis Blaydes earns an extra $50,000 for main event finish

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 63 results: Curtis Blaydes crushes Chris Daukaus

featuredNate Diaz requests to be released by the UFC: ‘I’ve got sh*t to do’

UFC on ESPN+ 63 live results: Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 63 live results: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

Nate Diaz requests to be released by the UFC: ‘I’ve got sh*t to do’

March 26, 2022
NoNo Comments

UFC welterweight Nate Diaz has requested to be released from The Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Diaz has been trying to book a fight for months, and on Saturday The Ultimate Fighter 5 winner requested to be released by the fight promotion via social media.

“I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc@danawhite@hunter I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do,” Diaz wrote on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Paige VanZant knows she’ll never fight in the UFC again: ‘They don’t pay enough’

The 36-year old Diaz has one fight left on his current UFC contract and hasn’t been able to come to terms with the fight promotion on a new deal.

Diaz last fought at UFC 263 in June, losing to Leon Edwards by unanimous decision. He’s lost three of his last fought fights and last won a bout in August 2019. Despite being on back-to-back losses, Diaz does have the potential for some high-profiles fights if he can come to an agreement with the UFC.

A trilogy bout with Conor McGregor is always a possibility. He could rematch Jorge Masvidal for the ‘BMF belt,’ or a match against Dustin Poirier could be booked. The two were already scheduled to fight and the bout was in the works early this year.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA