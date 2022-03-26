Nate Diaz requests to be released by the UFC: ‘I’ve got sh*t to do’

UFC welterweight Nate Diaz has requested to be released from The Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Diaz has been trying to book a fight for months, and on Saturday The Ultimate Fighter 5 winner requested to be released by the fight promotion via social media.

“I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc@danawhite@hunter I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do,” Diaz wrote on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc @danawhite @hunter

I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do

🏝 🤼‍♀️ 🥊 👊🏼 🏃‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 26, 2022

The 36-year old Diaz has one fight left on his current UFC contract and hasn’t been able to come to terms with the fight promotion on a new deal.

Diaz last fought at UFC 263 in June, losing to Leon Edwards by unanimous decision. He’s lost three of his last fought fights and last won a bout in August 2019. Despite being on back-to-back losses, Diaz does have the potential for some high-profiles fights if he can come to an agreement with the UFC.

A trilogy bout with Conor McGregor is always a possibility. He could rematch Jorge Masvidal for the ‘BMF belt,’ or a match against Dustin Poirier could be booked. The two were already scheduled to fight and the bout was in the works early this year.