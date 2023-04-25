Nate Diaz reps issue Arrest Warrant statement following street fight

Representatives for Nate Diaz issued a statement from his attorney to MMAWeekly.com on Tuesday. The statement addresses recent news that the New Orleans Police Department issued a warrant for Diaz’s arrest.

Why did the New Orleans PD issue a Nate Diaz arrest warrant?

The warrant stems from an incident that involved Diaz in a street fight over the weekend. He was in New Orleans to support his teammate Chris Avil at the Misfits & DAZN: X Series 6 boxing event. Diaz got into a street fight afterward with a Logan Paul stunt double.

Diaz recently inked a deal to box Logan Paul’s brother, Jake Paul, at an event in August.

Diaz choked out Logan Paul’s stunt double, Rodney Petersen, in a wild street fight after the X Series 6 event. The incident was caught on video and quickly went viral. Diaz choked Petersen out with a standing guillotine choke and left him unconscious in the street.

What are Nate Diaz’s attorney and representatives saying about the incident?

“Nate’s attorney Walter Becker can confirm that Nate has received word of the arrest warrant and Becker has been in contact with court authorities in New Orleans,” read a statement sent to MMAWeekly.com on Tuesday.

“Nate’s attorney looks forward to presenting all of the facts about this incident to the District Attorney, which clearly demonstrate that a trained fighter named Rodney Petersen aggressively pursued Nate with the intention of engaging him and once doing so, Nate acted entirely in self-defense.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

Is the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight still going to happen?

As of this report, there is no indication that the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz bout has been delayed. Of course, we are currently in the midst of this developing situation, which has many legal ramifications.

The Paul vs. Diaz 185-pound boxing bout is currently set to headline an event on Saturday, Aug. 5, at The American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

We’ll keep you updated on further developments in Diaz’s legal case in New Orleans as they unfold, as well as any potential affects it may have on the Paul vs. Diaz bout in Dallas.

