Nate Diaz puffs at UFC 263 Pre-fight Press Conference | Video

June 10, 2021
Nate Diaz returns to the octagon on Saturday at UFC 263 against no. 3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards in a fight that could land the winner a title shot.

During the event’s pre-fight press conference on Thursday, Diaz repeatedly smoked while on stage.

UFC 263 takes place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. and features two world title rematches. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces Marvin Vettori a second time while featherweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno run it back in the co-main event.

Israel Adesanya calls Marvin Vettori ‘delusional’ for believing he won their first fight

