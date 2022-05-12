HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz posted a photo urinating on the grounds of the UFC headquarters ‘they won’t cut me’

May 12, 2022
Nate Diaz is doing everything he can to either be offered a fight … or cut from the UFC.

In his latest series of Tweets, he took aim at his fellow fighters and even shared a photo of himself urinating at the UFC Performance Institute.

“Taking a piss on the ufc pi,” he tweeted. “I could do this cause I get paid more than all uguys and they won’t cut me.”

Diaz is in town cornering his friend and student, Nick Maximov, who fights at UFC Vegas 54 on Saturday but he appears to be trying to get the attention of the UFC one way or the other.

Shortly after posting the peeing picture, he also posted a series of photos of Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

“These guys suck,” he tweeted.

