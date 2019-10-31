Nate Diaz on who he’d like to strap BMF belt on him besides ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Nate Diaz talks about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson strapping the BMF belt on him and who else he thinks would be cool to do it at UFC 244.

TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal praises President Donald Trump

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.