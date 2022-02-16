Nate Diaz not interested in Conor McGregor trilogy fight right now: ‘He’s got a lot of work to do’

A third fight between Nate Diaz and former two division UFC champion Conor McGregor would undoubtedly draw major attention, but Diaz has no desire to fight McGregor again anytime soon.

Diaz has been angled for a fight with former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. Poirier has expressed interest in making the fight happen. The UFC put the fight together before, and recently attempted to book the match-up again.

The two were slated to face either other at UFC 230 in November 2018, but an injury forced Poirier out of the fight. Diaz is coming off back-to-back losses to Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal in welterweight matches. Poirier is coming off a loss to lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

“I’m on the last fight of my contract,” Diaz told Adam’s Apple. “I would like to fight Dustin Poirier now. Now. Next month when shit changes and people win and start doing something entertaining, or something going, it’s all going to be different.”

Diaz handed McGregor his first UFC loss at UFC 196 in March 2016, forcing McGregor to tap out in the second round after accepting the fight on extremely short notice. McGregor avenged the loss in the rematch at UFC 202 by majority decision. A third fight between the two seems inevitable, but Diaz isn’t interest in that match-up taking anytime soon.

“Not right now. He’s got a lot of work to do,” Diaz said when asked about a third fight against McGregor.

