Nate Diaz makes first comments, including a warning, since adverse UFC 244 drug test resolved

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Nate Diaz did not mince words when asked about the adverse drug test results that nearly caused the cancellation of his UFC 244 headlining bout with Jorge Masvidal before it was eventually resolved. Diaz on Monday gave his first public comments since the resolution, and they came with a stern warning.

“Don’t try to play me, cause I ain’t playing back.”

TRENDING > UFC on ESPN+ 20: Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren recap video from Singapore

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.