Nate Diaz lights up during UFC 241 open workout (video)

Never one to fear controversy, UFC welterweight Nate Diaz was handed some sort of cigarette during his UFC 241 open workout on Wednesday to which he proceeded to light and smoke.

Tune in for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 17 on MMAWeekly.com. Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight championship on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic. Nate Diaz makes his return opposite Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event. Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa face off in a middleweight contender eliminator, also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card.