Nate Diaz launches water bottle, sparks scuffle inside boxing event

Nate Diaz was in attendance at Misfits & DAZN: X Series 6 boxing event in New Orleans on Friday to support his teammate Chris Avila and things got out of hand.
While watching the fights, Chase DeMoor, a Netflix actor and football player turned boxer, had words with Diaz. Diaz responded by launching a water bottle that hit its target and chaos ensured. The incident was caught on film.
The whole Nate Diaz, Chase deMoor water bottle incident 💦 @MF_DAZNXSeries | @SauerlandBros | @MamsTaylor | @PrimeHydrate | @Stake pic.twitter.com/Lx8MvRyhRv— Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) April 22, 2023
Later on in the evening, Diaz choked out a Logan Paul stunt double in a wild street fight leaving the look-a-like unconscious in the street.
Diaz is scheduled to face Jake Paul in a boxing match on Aug. 5 in Dallas, Texas.