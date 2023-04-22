Nate Diaz launches water bottle, sparks scuffle inside boxing event

Nate Diaz was in attendance at Misfits & DAZN: X Series 6 boxing event in New Orleans on Friday to support his teammate Chris Avila and things got out of hand.

While watching the fights, Chase DeMoor, a Netflix actor and football player turned boxer, had words with Diaz. Diaz responded by launching a water bottle that hit its target and chaos ensured. The incident was caught on film.

Later on in the evening, Diaz choked out a Logan Paul stunt double in a wild street fight leaving the look-a-like unconscious in the street.

Diaz is scheduled to face Jake Paul in a boxing match on Aug. 5 in Dallas, Texas.

