HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredNate Diaz launches water bottle, sparks scuffle inside boxing event

featuredNate Diaz chokes out Logan Paul stunt double | VIDEO

featuredBellator 294 Results: Liz Carmouche submits DeAnna Bennett

featuredUFC Vegas 71 Weigh-In Results and Video: Two fighters miss weight

Nate Diaz launches water bottle, sparks scuffle inside boxing event

April 22, 2023
NoNo Comments

Nate Diaz was in attendance at Misfits & DAZN: X Series 6 boxing event in New Orleans on Friday to support his teammate Chris Avila and things got out of hand.

While watching the fights, Chase DeMoor, a Netflix actor and football player turned boxer, had words with Diaz. Diaz responded by launching a water bottle that hit its target and chaos ensured. The incident was caught on film.

Later on in the evening, Diaz choked out a Logan Paul stunt double in a wild street fight leaving the look-a-like unconscious in the street.

Diaz is scheduled to face Jake Paul in a boxing match on Aug. 5 in Dallas, Texas.

Nate Diaz chokes out Logan Paul stunt double | VIDEO

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker