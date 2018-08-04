HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz Lashes Out at UFC After Press Conference: ‘F— the UFC. If I Feel Like It, I’ll Fight’

August 3, 2018
NoNo Comments

Almost as soon as the UFC brought Nate Diaz in to promote his upcoming UFC 230 bout with Dustin Poirier, the situation imploded.

Diaz was at the UFC’s 25th Anniversary Press Conference on Friday  to promote the Poirier bout, which is scheduled for Nov. 3 in New York. He showed up late to the press conference, which he later said was the UFC’s fault, and then stormed out during a promo announcing the UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

A short time later, Diaz tweeted, “I’m not fighting on that show f-k the UFC,” though it was unclear exactly what he was referencing. Pouring a little salt on the wound, Poirier jokingly followed Diaz’s tweet with his own, saying, “I ain’t fighting on that show either F the ufc.”

Diaz was also caught on video by TMZ Sports, where he elaborated more on his feelings, basically proclaiming that the UFC went out of its way to protect Conor McGregor, while constantly bagging on him. Diaz was particularly targeting UFC president Dana White, who has frequently mentioned Nate and his brother Nick turning down fights.

“F— the UFC. F— all this s–t. If I feel like it, I’ll fight, but they ain’t gonna tell me…,” Diaz said. “We’re gonna see in a bit if I’m even fighting. They’d better start acting right.”

As of the time of publication, Diaz’s team had not responded to request for further information and UFC officials had not commented on Diaz’s rant.

