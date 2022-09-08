Nate Diaz is ‘ready to rock and roll’ in UFC 279 main event

Nate Diaz enters the final fight on his UFC contract on Saturday against undefeated Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC 279 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Chimaev is one of the fight promotion’s most promising stars. He’s ranked third in the UFC’s 170-pound rankings. He’s unbeaten. The match against the unranked Diaz, who last won a fight in 2019, appears to be a complete mismatch between fighters going in opposite directions.

While it feels a lot like Diaz is being fed to an up and comer to build Chimaev’s name value, Diaz plans to play spoiler one more time.

Derailing hype trains is something Diaz is used to. He handed former two-division champion Conor McGregor his first UFC loss on just a few days notice at UFC 196. He plans to do the same to Chimaev.

“I’ve been stuck in the cage a long time. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do to the the f**k out, whether that be fight the toughest guy, this guy, whatever you want to make of him, or call him, or anybody,” Diaz said during the UFC 279 Media Day. “I’m just ready to rock and roll.”

At the end of the day, Diaz just wants to be free from the fight promotion so he can pursue other endeavors. Once the fight with Chimaev is over, Diaz will have that freedom.

Dana White and Nate Diaz once nearly fought in a club while drunk

