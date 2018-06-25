Nate Diaz Involved in Fracas in Crowd at an MMA Event (Video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 25, 2018
(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Nate Diaz, who hasn’t stepped into the Octagon in nearly two years, is still fighting, just now where he should be.

Diaz, according to TMZ, got mixed up in a melee in the crowd at Friday night’s Fight to Win Pro 77 event in Sacramento, Calif. Diaz was in attendance cornering some of his students at the grappling event, but somehow got involved in a fight that broke out near ringside. 

TRENDING > Josh Barnett Confirms UFC Exodus, Lays Much Blame on USADA

It wasn’t really clear how things went down, but the video shows Diaz’s involvement, including him appearing to throw a punch on at least one other person involved in the incident.

               

