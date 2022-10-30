Nate Diaz involved in backstage scuffle with members of Jake Paul’s team | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 30, 2022
Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz was in attendance for the Jake Paul and Anderson Silva boxing match at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday. In typical Nate Diaz fashion, he was involved in a physical altercation backstage with members of Paul’s team.

Video quickly emerged of the incident. In the footage, Diaz appears to slap someone. In another video drinks can be seen being thrown as the situation escalated.

