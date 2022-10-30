Nate Diaz involved in backstage scuffle with members of Jake Paul’s team | Video

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz was in attendance for the Jake Paul and Anderson Silva boxing match at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday. In typical Nate Diaz fashion, he was involved in a physical altercation backstage with members of Paul’s team.

Video quickly emerged of the incident. In the footage, Diaz appears to slap someone. In another video drinks can be seen being thrown as the situation escalated.

An altercation 😤arises between Jake Paul's team and the Nate Diaz team👀😳#PaulSilva

Une bagarre aurait éclatée entre l’équipe de Nate Diaz et celle de Jake Paul dans les backstage 👀🔥#PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/wfggE4jA8I — Ilies Mkt (@IliesMkt) October 30, 2022

Jake Paul calls out ‘b*tch’ Nate Diaz