Nate Diaz: ‘How many fights you been in Dana [White]?’ (UFC 244 video)

Nate Diaz wasn’t happy with the doctor stoppage and had some words to say to Dana White, who eventually seemed to agree with the stoppage. This brings you Diaz in his raw form after his loss to Jorge Masvidal at the UFC 244 post-fight press conference.

