Nate Diaz highlights heading into UFC 244 BMF showdown with Jorge Masvidal

(Courtesy of Boxing & MMA Empire)

Check out this highlight reel of Nate Diaz as he prepares for his UFC 244 BMF showdown with Jorge Masvidal.

Diaz isn’t the most decorated fighter of all time, but he is a fighter that has had some electric moments in and out of the Octagon. That’s a large part of the reason that he is headlining UFC 244 on Nov. 2 in New York without an official championship on the line.

Yeah, he and Masvidal are fighting for the Baddest Motherf—er belt, but that has little to do with the reason that fight fans will be tuning in. Fight fans are tuning in because two of the fight world’s legit gangsters are looking to put fist to face.