HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz

hot-sauce-featuredNate Diaz Fires Back at Bruce Buffer: ‘I Bow Down to No One Ever’

Bruce Buffer at UFC on FOX 4

hot-sauce-featuredBruce Buffer: Nate Diaz Should Bow to Dana White; ‘I Heard You Made 7 or More Million Dollars’

Conor McGregor - Mayweather vs McGregor Post-Fight

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Slams Khabib Nurmagomedov and His Father

TJ Dillashaw

hot-sauce-featuredTJ Dillashaw Still Willing to Fight Boxer Gervonta Davis and His Padded Record

Nate Diaz Fires Back at Bruce Buffer: ‘I Bow Down to No One Ever’

August 26, 2018
NoNo Comments

Bruce Buffer commented on Nate Diaz’s recent outrage that the UFC is under-promoting him by revealing how much money that he thought Diaz made for his last fight with Conor McGregor… a cool $7-million-plus. Oh, and he said that because of that, Diaz should be bowing down to UFC president Dana White.

Diaz didn’t take too kindly to Buffer’s sharp words.

“Nate, I heard you made seven or more million dollars on your last fight,” Buffer told TMZ. “I don’t want to hear you complaining about being under-promoted by the UFC. You should be thanking the UFC and bowing to Dana White every time you see him.”

A short time after Buffer’s words shot across the internet, Diaz took to Twitter to respond… “with all (due) respect.”

“Bruce Buffer, wtf, get off the UFC nuts. You’re bowing down right now telling me to bow down? F— that. You keep bowing down,” Diaz wrote. “I bow down to no one ever for all the money in the world.”

TRENDING > Dana White Claims UFC Now Worth More Than $7 Billion Following ESPN Deal

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA