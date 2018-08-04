HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz Explains Why He’s Upset with Dana White and Tweeted ‘F— the UFC’

August 4, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of ROAD 2 WAR)

Nate Diaz, caught in a brief interview on the street following his exit in the midst of the Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov announcement at Friday’s UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference, explained why he was so upset with UFC president Dana White and tweeted, “F— the UFC,” shortly after his UFC 230 bout with Dustin Poirier was announced at the same press conference.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz Walked Out of UFC Press Conference as Conor McGregor Fight Announced

It’s unclear just how serious Diaz is, but in his comments, he left a cloud of doubt hanging over whether or not he actually would step into the Octagon to fight Poirier on Nov. 3 in New York.

               

