Nate Diaz doesn’t want a fight at lightweight, but wants Dustin Poirier

Nate Diaz has been teasing a return to the Octagon, but all signs point to him wanting to compete at 170 pounds. He also appears to want a fight with Dustin Poirier, who recently knocked out Conor McGregor at UFC 257 on Fight Island.
So what gives?
Basically, Nate Diaz is Nate Diaz. He wants to fight on his terms, not anyone else’s.
In his last few social media posts, particularly after Poirier’s win over McGregor, Diaz has been taking aim at the UFC’s No. 1 contender…
