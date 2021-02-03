Nate Diaz doesn’t want a fight at lightweight, but wants Dustin Poirier

Nate Diaz has been teasing a return to the Octagon, but all signs point to him wanting to compete at 170 pounds. He also appears to want a fight with Dustin Poirier, who recently knocked out Conor McGregor at UFC 257 on Fight Island.

So what gives?

Basically, Nate Diaz is Nate Diaz. He wants to fight on his terms, not anyone else’s.

In his last few social media posts, particularly after Poirier’s win over McGregor, Diaz has been taking aim at the UFC’s No. 1 contender…

I’m training to whoop ur ass next.

Be about it don’t talk about it 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/M7FKHvIbFu — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 24, 2021

U and Dp just got choked on ur face the other day by a guy that ran off and didn’t want none especially wit me 👋 , how u gonna fight for a title?

I been here 14 years and no one can do me like that ever in life ..😎



lol lightweight division — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 25, 2021

NDA soldier 170 lbs

Come get you some of the real 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/d97Qqunr0I — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 2, 2021

These are fighting words tho

So fuck a weight class 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/o1H61zQIy6 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 2, 2021

