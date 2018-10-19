Nate Diaz Disses Dustin Poirier, ‘Going Back Out on Tour Until the Game Mans Up’

UFC president Dana White has no interest in getting Nate Diaz another fight until he’s dying for one. Well, Diaz isn’t apparently dying for one right now.

Diaz had been heavily critical of the UFC’s promotion of him ever since his UFC 230 bout with Dustin Poirier had been announced, frequently threatening that he might not even fight.

All his threats were rendered moot when Poirier had to withdraw from the fight because of a hip injury.

Now, Diaz is throwing shade on Poirier and apparently riding off into the shadows of his two-years-plus hiatus once again.

“This guy mysteriously pulls out with no injury and it’s crickets from the entire roster?” said Diaz, apparently saying that no one wanted to step in and fight him, although he praised Jorge Masvidal, who had lobbied for the fight when Poirier pulled out.

TRENDING > Dana White Has No Interest in Offering Nate Diaz Another Fight

Continuing his tweet, Diaz seemed to indicate that he was going to step away from the Octagon and wait for the right moment to re-emerge.

“I’m going back out on tour till the game mans up…”

So much for the return of Nate Diaz.