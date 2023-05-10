Nate Diaz declares himself the best UFC fighter ever

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 10, 2023
Nate Diaz, during a rather bazaar and self-proclaimed “sketch” press conference opposite Jake Paul, declared himself the best UFC fighter ever.

What about Jon Jones? What about Anderson Silva? Or how about Georges St-Pierre? Diaz apparently believes his 21-13 record, winning Season 5 of The Ultimate Fighter, but no championship victories puts him above them all.

It’s an… ummm… interesting take on his UFC career. And it’s one that we’ll have to let Nate Diaz back up his credentials for himself.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Press Conference Face-offs Video

Nate Diaz: ‘I’m the best fighter to ever fight in the UFC’

